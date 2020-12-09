Barcelona defender blasted by Benfica boss: “He is not ready physically or tactically”

Jean-Clair Todibo looks set to return to parent club Barcelona after he was the subject of an irate blast from Benfica boss Jorge Jesus.

The Frenchman is on a season-long loan deal in Lisbon from the Blaugrana but he is yet to make an appearance for the Portuguese giants and their coach has now addressed the issue.

Jesus was forceful in his words on Todibo, as quoted by Marca: “He is not ready physically or tactically.”

Barcelona news has been dominated in recent weeks by their shortage of options at the heart of their defence with Gerard Pique ruled out with a long-term knee injury.

Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo have also been sidelined with injuries this campaign, meaning that B team defender Oscar Mingueza had been given an opportunity alongside Clement Lenglet.

Todibo, 20, had only been involved in four La Liga matches for Barcelona – with two of his three starts coming after the league title was secured in the 2018/19 campaign – before spending the second half of last season on loan at Schalke.

The defender only joined the Catalan giants in January last year, ending a long running contractual dispute with previous club Toulouse in Ligue 1.