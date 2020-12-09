Atletico Madrid confirmed line-up v RB Salzburg: Diego Simeone names an attacking XI

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has named an attacking starting line-up for his side’s crunch Champions League clash against RB Salzburg.

Luis Suarez partners Joao Felix in attack for Atleti, with Yannick Carrasco and Marcos Llorente named as wide midfielders with Koke and Saul Niguez deployed as central midfielders.

Jose Maria Gimenez is unavailable but Felipe Monteiro partners Stefan Savic in the heart of the defence with Kieran Trippier and Mario Hermoso as full-backs.

Whilst the official club media lists the team in a 4-4-2 formation, it is likely that Hermoso will push in centrally with Carrasco deployed as a left wing-back, with Trippier in a similar role on the right flank.

Los Rojiblancos fell to a 4-0 loss at home to the reining European champions on the first matchday and their European form has not kicked off since, despite edging out Red Bull Salzburg in the second matchday.

Atleti have been held to draws in both home and away matches against Lokomotiv Moscow, and in their home tie against a much-changed Bayern, meaning their hopes of progressing to the Round of 16 still lie in the balance.