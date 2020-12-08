Zinedine Zidane reacts to possibility of Real Madrid exit: “The club will do what it has to do, as always”

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane remained philosophical when asked if his position would be under threat if the club were eliminated in the Champions League this week.

The Frenchman responded to the suggestion by claiming that “the club will do what it has to do” in relation to his position at the club, but was adamant that it was important to focus on the present and the future.

Madrid are on the brink of elimination from Europe’s premier club competition with Real Madrid news focused on the threat to their record of having progressed through all 24 previous group stages in the tournament.

The club have participated in the knockout stages of the Champions League in every campaign since 1996-97.

In polling carried out by Marca, a whopping 65 percent of 80,000 respondents believed that the Frenchman should leave the club if they fail to progress in the group.

When asked in his pre-match press conference if he could be sacked by the club for failing to progress in the group, Zidane said, as quoted by Marca: “The club will do what it has to do, as always. I only think about tomorrow’s game. But I don’t think about that.

“The past is the past and the important thing is the present and the future. It is a game to show our character as a team. I am convinced that we are going to do things well as a team.”