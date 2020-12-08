Youssef En-Nesyri brace helps Sevilla to 3-1 victory at Rennes

Sevilla travelled to France on Tuesday evening to face Rennes in the final match of the Champions League group stage this season.

The Andalusians had already qualified for the last 16 and were unable to finish first, so had their sights focused on returning to winning ways after successive home defeats to Chelsea and Real Madrid in the last week.

They managed it. Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri scored a brace to complement Jules Kounde‘s left-footed volley, and Rennes’ late consolation wasn’t enough to derail them.

The visitors took the lead on the half-hour mark through Kounde, one of the highest-rated young talents in European football right now. The ball fell to him at the edge of the box and he unleashed a delicious half-volley into the far corner.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, Sevilla made it 2-0. En-Nesyri, the Andalusians’ Moroccan striker, broke across goal before directing an accurate header into the left side of the net.

En-Nesyri grabbed Sevilla’s third and his second inside the final ten, latching on to a smart through ball before finishing coolly and putting his team firmly in the driving seat.

Georginio Rutter’s penalty kick pulled a goal back for the hosts, but it was too late to change the result. Their Champions League adventure is over having finished the campaign rock-bottom, but Sevilla’s is just getting warmed up.

