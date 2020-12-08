Watch: Weston McKennie doubles Juventus’ lead at Camp Nou

Barcelona face Juventus this evening at Camp Nou in a clash that will decide the winners of Champions League Group G.

The Blaugrana currently top the group, three points ahead of the Italians. They also have the superior head-to-head record courtesy of their 2-0 defeat of Juventus in Turin back in October.

The big story around the evening was the presence of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, widely considered to be two of the greatest footballers in history, who were lining up against each other for the first time since the latter departed from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018.

The Portuguese was instrumental early in the match, striking first blood inside the first quarter of an hour. Ronaldo won a penalty after being bodychecked by Ronald Araujo in the box, before bouncing up and sending his effort straight down the middle past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Soon after, Juventus had doubled their advantage. This time it was their American star Weston McKennie at the heart of things, initiating a slick one-two with Juan Cuadrado out the right side before stabbing home an accurate finish.

Featured image courtesy of Getty Images.