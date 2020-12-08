Watch: Jules Kounde gives Sevilla the lead at Rennes with a stunning volley

Sevilla travelled to France on Tuesday evening to face Rennes in the final match of the Champions League group stage this season.

The Andalusians had already qualified for the last 16 and were unable to finish first, so had their sights focused on returning to winning ways after successive home defeats to Chelsea and Real Madrid in the last week.

Sevilla beat Rennes 1-0 in the return fixture at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan back at the end of October, with Luuk de Jong scoring the sole goal. The French side went into the game bottom of Champions League Group E with just a point to their name.

The visitors took the lead on the half-hour mark, through French defender Jules Kounde, one of the highest-rated young talents in European football right now. The ball fell to him at the edge of the box and he unleashed a delicious half-volley into the far corner.

Featured image courtesy of Twitter.