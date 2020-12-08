Real Madrid star insists “the squad is with Zidane”

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro insists that the squad is fully behind the club’s boss Zinedine Zidane despite doubts over his future at the club.

Los Blancos are currently on course to end their Champions League group stage campaign in third spot and be demoted from the competition into the Europa League, with the coach subsequently coming under pressure.

Madrid enter the final matchday on seven points from their five group games – one point behind Borussia Monchengladbach, whom they host on the final day, and behind Shakhtar Donetsk due to their head-to-head record.

Madrid are on the brink of elimination from Europe’s premier club competition with Real Madrid news focused on the threat to their record of having progressed through all 24 previous group stages in the tournament.

In polling carried out by Marca, a whopping 65 percent of 80,000 respondents believed that the Frenchman should leave the club if they fail to progress in the group.

However, Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has now claimed that the squad are in full support of the boss, who has won three Champions League titles with the club and two La Liga crowns, including th league title last term.

Casemiro told reporters in his pre-match Gladbach press conference, as per Marca: “What am I going to talk about Zidane. He has made history, last year he won two titles!

“Many times we do not realise what Zidane has done. The season is strange, it is true. The preseason was non-existent and playing every two or three days is difficult. The squad is with Zidane. And they value what he has done and what he is doing.”