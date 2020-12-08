Real Madrid set to choose between Eduardo Camavinga and Paul Pogba

Real Madrid are said to be facing a choice between pursuing either Eduardo Camavinga or Paul Pogba this summer according to a report in Diario AS.

Coach Zinedine Zidane is said to prefer the more experienced Pogba, while president Florentino Perez and the Madrid hierarchy are thought to prefer the younger Camavinga.

The problem lies in the difference of salary rather than transfer fee. Pogba wouldn’t come to the Santiago Bernabeu for less than his pay packet at Manchester United, which is thought to be around €15m and in line with the wages earned by Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale. Camavinga is earning €2m at Rennes.

Both see their current deals run out in the summer of 2022 and are expected to be available for a fee between €50m and €80m.

Mino Raiola, Pogba’s agent, has recently been speaking about his client’s desire to leave Old Trafford, a tactic sure to lower his value in an already depressed market.

United, further complicating matters, are said to also hold an interest in Camavinga, who is highly thought of in European football circles.

Pogba does, however, have massive commercial value, having signed a ten-year deal with Adidas, Madrid’s sponsor, worth €40m back in 2016.

