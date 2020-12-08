Real Madrid drop to fourth place in the UEFA rankings

Real Madrid have dropped to fourth place in the UEFA rankings according to a report in Diario AS.

The ranking is decided based upon results in the Champions League and the Europa League over the last five seasons. 2020 has seen Los Blancos lose four out of seven games, meaning that for the first time since 2014 they no longer lead the coefficient.

Madrid (110 points) have won four titles in that time, but defeats against Ajax in 2019 and Manchester City in 2020 has seen them overtaken by Bayern Munich (120), the current champions, Barcelona (116) and Juventus (111).

Madrid had 134 points at the beginning of the year, meaning a drop of 24 points in twelve months. At the end of the 2017/18 campaign, when they beat Liverpool in Kiev, they had 162.

The news comes the night before Madrid prepare for a crucial Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach. Los Blancos need to better Shakhtar Donetsk’s result in their match against Inter Milan in order to qualify.

Featured image courtesy of 90min.