Real Madrid confirmed squad v Gladbach: Five players unavailable for crunch game

Real Madrid have five absentees for this week’s Champions League clash match-up against Borussia Monchengladbach but do welcome back captain Sergio Ramos and right-back Dani Carvajal.

Ramos has been absent since last month’s international break when he went off injured in Spain’s 6-0 win over Germany, while Carvajal has been limited to just four starts this campaign and none since last month’s 2-0 win at Inter.

Real Madrid news recently has focused on the concern for the club in defence, particularly when Ramos is absent, with it being highlighted how Madrid have lost seven of their last nine matches in Europe without the central defender.

However, there are five absentees for Los Blancos – Eden Hazard, Fede Valverde, Martin Odegaard, Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic.

⚪️ OFICIAL | Convocatoria del @realmadrid para el partido ante el @Borussia 🔙 Vuelven Sergio Ramos y Carvajal ❌ Hazard, Ödegaard, Mariano, Fede Valverde y Luka Jovic#UCL pic.twitter.com/bLnmaFj8LT — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) December 8, 2020

Madrid enter the final matchday on seven points from their five group games – one point behind Borussia Monchengladbach, whom they host on the final day, and behind Shakhtar Donetsk due to their head-to-head record.

Madrid will definitely be eliminated with a loss at home to Gladbach and even a draw will not be enough if the Ukrainian side secure at least a point against Inter.

Real Madrid squad list v Borussia Monchengladbach:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Altube

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Sergio Ramos, R. Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Odriozola, Mendy

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Isco, Arribas

Attackers: Benzema, Asensio, Lucas V., Vini Jr., Rodrygo