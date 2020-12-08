Paul Pogba, Zinedine Zidane and Mino Raiola all want Real Madrid transfer but move is impossible – report

Real Madrid have ruled out the possibility of signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba despite the intentions of the player and boss Zinedine Zidane.

A report in Marca outlines the central midfielder’s dream is to join Los Blancos and Zidane is said to be a big admirer of his talents, with agent Mino Raiola keen to facilitate such a transfer.

However, any such move is also said to be highly unlikely as the Spanish champions are prioritising financial stability ahead of the economic commitments to make such a deal.

Real Madrid transfer news has been extremely quiet in 2020 with no first-team transfers this summer and a host of player exits, but the central midfield core – Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Martin Odegaard – remains strong.

Pogba recently claimed, in quotes carried by Marca, that it would be a dream to play for Madrid: “Zidane? Many things have been said. What can I say? Sure, all the players would love to play for Real Madrid. It would be a dream for sure. It is a dream for me and why not one day.”

There are a number of obstacles – president Florentino Perez has no strong desire to sign Pogba and less to deal with his outspoken agent Raiola, whose only client at Madrid in recent times was on-loan goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Pogba’s contract at Old Trafford expires in June 2022 and is now entering a critical stage.

Pogba returned to Old Trafford from Juventus in the summer of 2016 but has struggled to replicate his form in Turin and that of France, whom he helped to the 2018 World Cup.