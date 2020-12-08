Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo start for Barcelona and Juventus in Champions League clash

Barcelona face Juventus this evening at Camp Nou in a clash that will decide the winners of Champions League Group G.

The Blaugrana currently top the group, three points ahead of the Italians. They also have the superior head-to-head record courtesy of their 2-0 defeat of Juventus in Turin back in October.

The big story around the starting lineups of each side were the presence of four players with strong links to each other.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are widely considered to be two of the greatest footballers in history, and lined-up against each other for the first time since the latter departed from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018.

Another storyline was that involving Miralem Pjanic and Arthur. The former joined Barcelona this past summer in a swap deal that saw the latter go the other way, with both taking to the midfield in Catalonia this evening to do battle.

The lineups are out for Barcelona v Juventus. Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo start, as do Arthur and Miralem Pjanic. pic.twitter.com/gehIOQhl4S — footballespana (@footballespana_) December 8, 2020

Featured image courtesy of Indian Express.