Europa League tie postponed following Covid-19 outbreak in squad

Thursday night’s Europa League clash between Villarreal and Qarabag has been postponed following an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Azerbaijani squad.

The Spanish club confirmed the news via a statement on Tuesday and are now awaiting further instructions from UEFA in regard to the game being rearranged.

#UEL | Official announcement: The game against @FKQarabaghEN, corresponding to MD6 of the @EuropaLeague Group Stage, has been postponed.https://t.co/ohg3NOHZku — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) December 8, 2020

It remains unclear when the rearranged match could possibly take place, although it is likely to be when the Azerbaijani champions can name the minimum number of players in their matchday squad.

Villarreal are joint top goalscorers in the competition so far with 14 goals in five outings – just shy of three per game – and have already qualified from the group as the first place side, so were tipped to have fielded a heavily rotated squad for this clash.

Qarabag have now had their elimination for the tournament confirmed with the final qualification spot in the group going into the final day where Sivasspor – who are on six points – travel to Maccabi Tel-Aviv, who are on eight points.