Atletico Madrid confirmed squad v RB Salzburg: Defender returns after nine months out

Sime Vrsaljko has returned to the Atletico Madrid matchday squad for the first time in nine months as he looks to overcome his injury nightmare.

Vrsaljko will now be part of the squad for Diego Simeone’s side’s key Champions League clash in Austria against Red Bull Salzburg – with Atleti needing to avoid defeat to ensure progress.

The full-back was enjoying a season-long loan deal at Inter in the 2018-19 campaign but suffered a long-term knee injury after 13 appearances, causing him to cut short his loan spell and return to Spain.

The Croatian international then missed the bulk of the 2019-20 season due to the operation undertaken in January 2019, limiting him to just seven appearances over a six-week period – including both legs of the Champions League win over Liverpool.

The 28-year-old then tested positive for Covid-19 at the start of this season and had to undergo another operation in October as part of the rehabilitation process but has now returned.

Atletico Madrid squad: Oblak, Grbic, Lodi, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso, Trippier, Torreira, Koke, Saúl, Lemar, Llorente, Herrera, Vitolo, Joao Félix, Correa, Suárez, Saponjic.