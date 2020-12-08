Antonio Conte dismisses suggestions that Real Madrid and Borussia Monchengladbach could agree to draw

Inter coach Antonio Conte has dismissed suggestions that Real Madrid and Borussia Monchengladbach could agree to draw in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Inter have an outside chance of making the last 16 of the competition, but to do so they need to beat Shakhtar Donetsk and hope that there’s a winner between Madrid and Monchengladbach, the other game in Group B.

If Madrid and Monchengladbach draw, they both qualify for the last 16, leading some to speculate an agreement between the two could be in place. Conte wasn’t pleased to hear such suggestions.

“We are talking about the Champions League and big clubs, not bar competitions,” he said in comments carried by Football Italia. “I hope no one will ride this depressing story.

“In football, at this level, everyone plays to win. We are pursuing a path, we want to improve and there’s certainly a way and space to do it.”

Inter are currently bottom of Champions League Group B, two points behind Madrid and Shakhtar and three behind Monchengladbach. The Italians lost home and away to Madrid as well as in Germany, but drew in Ukraine as well as at home to Monchengladbach.

Regardless of the result of the game taking place in Madrid, Conte’s side will need to beat Shakhtar at San Siro to stand a chance of qualification.

