Villarreal forward Paco Alcacer sidelined until 2021

Villarreal’s strong start to the 2020/21 La Liga season has been dealt a blow with news that top scorer Paco Alcacer will be sidelined until January.

Unai Emery’s team have lost just once in domestic action so far this season, with the Yellow Submarine currently in third place in the table.

Alcacer’s impact has been central to their impressive form in recent months, with nine goals in all competitions, but according to reports from Marca, a hamstring problem will now keep him out of action until the New Year.

The Spanish international was only fit enough to feature as a half time substitute in Villarreal’s 0-0 draw with Elche last weekend, before being forced off injured in the closing stages.

Alcacer will miss an minimum of six games for Villarreal, including league matches against Real Betis, Osasuna, Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla and Copa del Rey and Champions League ties with FK Qarabag and Leioa.