The unusual stat that sets La Liga apart from the rest of Europe

There have been 22 scoreless draws in 112 games so far this season in La Liga according to Opta.

This amounts to 20%, the highest percentage of all five major European leagues, and points to the long-held assumption that Spanish football is amongst Europe’s most tactically complex.

The side with the most draws to their name is Huesca, who sit bottom of the table without a victory but eight draws and four defeats.

Second is Villarreal in third, with six draws, one defeat and five victories, a club doing very well under Unai Emery, a coach known to place great value in tactical complexity.

At the other end of the spectrum is Real Betis, with no draws to their name, five victories and seven defeats, a record that hints at their rather dramatic inconsistency.

Atletico Madrid, the side many accuse of being draw specialists, have two to their name to accompany eight victories and no defeats.

Diego Simeone’s side are currently top of the table and are the early favourites to win La Liga.

