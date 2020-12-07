Ronald Koeman full of praise for Barcelona’s latest teenage star

One of the bright lights for Barcelona this season has been Pedri.

Ronald Koeman has played the teenager in the three positions across the third line of a 4-2-3-1 as well as in the double pivot, and has proven to have tremendous faith in him.

Speaking ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Juventus tomorrow evening in comments carried by Diario Sport, the Dutch coach was full of praise for his young charge.

“I think Pedri has participated in all but one of the games,” Koeman said.

“I think it’s great for a 17 year-old boy [Pedri has just turned 18] and I think he’s done it because he’s deserved it.

“He can play in several positions depending on the rival and the tactics employed, and he can contribute many things because of his intelligence.”

Pedri hasn’t started either of Barcelona’s last two games, not playing in their victory over Ferencvaros and coming on as a substitute in the defeat at Cadiz.

Pedri’s introduction against Cadiz made a marked difference to Barcelona’s performance, and the boy from the Canary Islands is expected to return to the starting lineup against Juventus.

If Barcelona avoid defeat tomorrow evening they’ll finish first in their Champions League group and secure a favourable draw in the last 16.

Featured image courtesy of FC Barcelona.