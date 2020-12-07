Real Sociedad hold talks for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard

High-flying Real Sociedad are in talks with Manchester United over a loan deal for their midfielder Jesse Lingard.

The 27-year-old has become a peripheral figure at Old Trafford and is out of contract next summer, with United keen to facilitate a loan exit in January.

Jesse Lingard’s representatives are exploring loan options for the Manchester United midfielder in January, with Real Sociedad one of the clubs they have held initial talks with. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 7, 2020

A report in Sky Sports highlights how La Real are one of the clubs who are in talks for the former England international, with exits likely to dominate Manchester United transfer news next month.

Real Sociedad are currently second in La Liga table with 25 points from their opening 12 games.

Lingard is yet to feature in either the Premier League or Champions League this campaign and the club are said to be willing to move him on so that they can reduce their wage bill.

The midfielder has scored 33 goals across 209 appearances for the club but has scored just one league goal since December 2018, with his form suffering in recent seasons.

