Real Madrid welcome back captain Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will return after a three-week layoff for this week’s Champions League clash match-up against Borussia Monchengladbach.

The talismanic central defender has not featured since sustaining an injury on international duty in Spain’s 6-0 win over Germany on 17 November.

Real Madrid news recently has focused on the concern for the club in the position, particularly when Ramos is absent, with it being highlighted how Madrid have lost seven of their last nine matches in Europe without the central defender.

Ramos is set to replace Nacho Fernandez alongside Raphael Varane at centre back, with Lucas Vazquez continuing to fill in for Dani Carvajal at right-back, as per Marca.

The Spain international has missed the recent La Liga clashes against Villarreal, Alaves and Sevilla and also sat out the Champions League ties against Inter and Shakhtar Donestk.

The 34-year-old continues to be hugely influential for Los Blancos, although the defensive performance without him in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Sevilla was impressive.