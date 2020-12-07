Real Madrid: the club with the youngest signings in Europe

Real Madrid have a lower average age for first-team squad signings than any other club in Europe’s top five leagues, research shows.

The CIES Football Observatory has studied the age of signings of all clubs across the top leagues in Spain, England, Germany, Italy and France, with Madrid’s average age of 22.2 per player the youngest of all clubs, as per El Mundo Deportivo.

This age has been defined by the signings of players such as Luka Jovic (21), Eder Militao (21), Rodrygo Goes (18), Alvaro Odriozola (22) and Vinicius Junior (18) in recent years, with Real Madrid transfer news often focusing on younger signings.

Madrid just edge out German club RB Leipzig – average age of signing is 22.3 – to the honour, with Nice (22.5), Tottenham (23.9) and Milan (24.3) next on the list.

Interestingly, Barcelona are second on the list in La Liga with an average age of 23.4, while Celta Vigo are at 24.7 and Atletico Madrid on 24.8.

Of all top-flight European clubs, CSKA Moscow top the list at 21.4.