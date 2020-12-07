Real Madrid team news v Gladbach: Defensive duo return, but star midfielder a doubt

Real Madrid welcome back captain Sergio Ramos and right-back Dani Carvajal for this week’s Champions League clash match-up against Borussia Monchengladbach, but Martin Odegaard may miss out through injury.

Ramos has been absent since last month’s international break when he went off injured in Spain’s 6-0 win over Germany, while Carvajal has been limited to just four starts this campaign and none since last month’s 2-0 win at Inter.

Real Madrid news recently has focused on the concern for the club in defence, particularly when Ramos is absent, with it being highlighted how Madrid have lost seven of their last nine matches in Europe without the central defender.

💥 Informa @miguelitocope 🔙 @SergioRamos volverá el miércoles tras haberse perdido 5 partidos 💪🏼 @DaniCarvajal92 se ha entrenado hoy con el grupo y apunta a titular contra el @borussia 🏥 @martinio98 con molestias musculares, se hará pruebas mañana

The Spain international has missed the recent La Liga clashes against Villarreal, Alaves and Sevilla and also sat out the Champions League ties against Inter and Shakhtar Donestk.

However, Odegaard may miss out through injury as he is currently suffering from muscular discomfort.

The Norwegian has started in the last two European ties but has made just one start in La Liga since September.