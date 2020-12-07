Real Madrid midfielder suffers injury ahead of crucial Champions League decider

Martin Odegaard‘s opening months of the 2020/21 season have been marked by injury.

At the pivotal age of 21, he’s been unable to make his mark on Real Madrid in what’s been a difficult season after being recalled from his stunning loan spell with Real Sociedad.

Now, ahead of a pivotal Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach that could shape their season, he’s been struck down by injury once again.

Odegaard didn’t train with his teammates today due to discomfort in his left leg according to Diario AS, and will undergo tests tomorrow.

It’s not thought to be serious, but the concern is due to the tight schedule currently facing Los Blancos.

Madrid are scheduled to face Monchengladbach on Wednesday and Atletico Madrid this coming Saturday.

If he’s unable to make it, it means he’ll join another youthful midfielder, Fede Valverde, on the sidelines.

Odegaard has suffered a heel injury and a patellar tendinopathy in his right knee already in his career, problems that Madrid have watched closely due to the potential need for surgery.

Featured image courtesy of TV6 News.