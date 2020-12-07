Quique Setien staff hint at Real Betis return

Former Barcelona assistant coach Eder Sarabia has hinted that he and Quique Setien would be open to a return to coaching Real Betis.

Setien and his coaching team spent two years in the dugout at the Seville-based club, leading them to a top six finish and European football in their first season at the helm.

However, the situation regressed in their second campaign as the club slipped to 10th in the standings and slipped out of the Europa League in the Round of 32, although they did reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals – where they were eliminated by Valencia.

Sarabia then responded to a question posed from Marca which highlighted how rumours suggested that the coaching team could be considering a return to the Andalusian club.

When quizzed about that possibility, Sarabia responded: “Well (laughing). In this world of football there are many things and now the truth is that for the moment we are calm although we must always be prepared to return to the fight.”

Manuel Pellegrini is currently the boss at Betis, guiding them to a two-goal victory at Osasuna on Sunday – having lost five of their previous six matches.