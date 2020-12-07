Philippe Coutinho: “I’m the first to demand more from myself”

Barcelona will be hoping to bounce back after defeat at Cadiz this past weekend with a strong showing against Juventus in the Champions League tomorrow evening.

The Blaugrana suffered a shock 2-1 loss in Andalusia to put the brakes on a campaign that had been gaining positive momentum.

Ronald Koeman’s men are performing well in Europe, however, with a 100% record in the competition so far this season.

If they can avoid defeat against Juventus in the clash at Camp Nou they win their group and gain a more favourable draw heading into the last 16.

One of the more experienced heads that Barcelona will be relying upon tomorrow is Philippe Coutinho, their Brazilian playmaker.

“We want to finish first in the group and it’s important to find victory again, especially coming back from a tough defeat,” Coutinho said in his pre-match press-conference in comments carried by Diario Sport.

“We’re even more eager to get back on the pitch to show our strength.

The feeling that [the defeat at Cadiz] has left us with is frustration, but at the same time we all want to change the momentum.

“Today, personally speaking, I’m stronger and I see that the team is also in good form and, I repeat, eager to change the current dynamics.”

Barcelona, Coutinho explained, are in the midst of a remodelling process and are in need of time.

“They have changed coaches and important players have left,” he said.

“You have to be patient. In the meantime, the players want to do the best they possibly can to make everything work.”

Coutinho acknowledged that his performance for the Blaugrana has been below what was expected of him.

Since arriving for big money from Liverpool he’s been unable to establish himself as a key player for the Catalans.

“I’m the first to demand more from myself,” he said.

“We are a club with a lot of pressure, and the only thing I can say is that I work a lot to be mentally well. Today I’m stronger in that regard.”

The Brazilian refused to be drawn on rumours linking his compatriot Neymar with a return to Barcelona.

“I don’t know what will happen next year,” he said when asked.

“I can only say that in these things you never know, but it’s clear that we all want to play with the best.”

