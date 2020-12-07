Manchester United linked with Real Madrid star

Lucas Vazquez is one of several Real Madrid players with uncertain futures.

His contract expires this summer and he’s yet to sign a new deal, meaning that he’d be available on a free transfer this summer.

Manchester United are said to be one of the clubs keenly interested in acquiring his services, with the English club apparently willing to offer €15m to sign him this January according to reports carried by Diario AS.

Given the precarious nature of Madrid’s financial situation, the club may look to cash in on a player that could otherwise leave for free in six months.

Vazquez arrived in Madrid in 2007 after being scouted in his native Galicia. He played 100 games for Castilla before moving to Espanyol in search of Primera football, performing so well that Madrid brought him back to the club after a sole season.

Since returning to the Spanish capital, Vazquez has played 218 games for Madrid, scoring 24 goals and contributing 47 assists. He’s won two La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues, despite never being an automatic starter.

