La Roja’s opponents for the qualification phase of the 2022 World Cup revealed

Spain’s opponents for the qualification phase of the 2022 World Cup have been revealed.

La Roja have been drawn against Sweden, Greece, Georgia and Kosovo, with qualification scheduled to begin on March 21st 2021.

As of November 26th, Spain are sixth in the FIFA world rankings. Sweden are in 20th, Greece in 53rd and Georgia in 89th. Kosovo, preparing to partake in only their second-ever World Cup qualifying campaign, are in 117th.

¡Ya tenemos el Grupo 🅱️ completo! ¡La quinta y última Selección es Kosovo 🇽🇰! 🇪🇸 ESPAÑA

🇸🇪 Suecia

🇬🇷 Grecia

🇬🇪 Georgia

🇽🇰 Kosovo#WorldCup — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) December 7, 2020

Sweden are familiar opponents to Spain. La Roja faced them in the qualification phase for the European Championship, will face them in the group stage of said European Championship and now in the qualification phase for the World Cup.

Spain finished in fourth place in the 1950 World Cup, a record they didn’t better until they won the competition outright sixty years later in South Africa.

La Roja’s current coach is Luis Enrique, who’s led them to the final four of the Nations League after an impressive end to their recent campaign.

