Kylian Mbappe’s father talks about his son’s future

Kylian Mbappe is one of the most sought-after prospects in world football at the moment, with Real Madrid said to be paying particularly close interest to him.

The French forward is currently in the midst of contract negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain, with his current deal set to run until 2022.

This, coupled with a drop in form, has led many to speculate about his next move, with PSG unlikely to allow him to enter into the final year of his deal without renewal.

The player’s father, Wilfrid Mbappe, is none too pleased by all the rumour and talk about his son’s future.

“Why do they want us to respond to everything that is said?” he asked Telefoot in comments carried by Diario Sport.

“We’re not responding because [Mbappe] plays for a great team and is surrounded by great players, and they allow him to get closer to his dreams and ambitions.”

Mbappe also spoke about his son’s dip in performance, asserting that his standard is so high people shouldn’t pay it any mind.

“His performance is a little less good [than usual], but not to the degree that some people want us to believe,” he said.

“If we have to worry about players of the stature of Kylian, we’re going to have to worry about many players.”

Widespread reports in Spain allege that Madrid are intent on pursuing Mbappe this summer along with Eduardo Camavinga, before bringing in Erling Haaland the following year.

