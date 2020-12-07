Former Atletico Madrid striker hangs up his boots

Former Atletico Madrid striker Jackson Martinez has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35.

Martinez spent six months in the Spanish capital, joining from Porto before moving on to China with Guangzhou Evergrande after failing to adapt to Diego Simeone’s playing style.

Shortly after moving to China he suffered a serious ankle injury that ultimately derailed his career, ruling him out for two years.

“Since my ankle injury in 2015/16 a fight began where I gave everything of myself to return to play in favourable conditions, and although I returned to the pitch after two years, it was very difficult to perform as I wanted,” he said.

¡Jackson Martínez anunció el final de su carrera! "Desde mi lesión de tobillo en 2015/16 comenzó una lucha dando todo de mí para volver a jugar en condiciones favorables (…) y aunque regresé a las canchas después de 2 años, fue muy difícil desempeñarme como lo anhelaba", dijo. pic.twitter.com/pVLY4oZh2s — Balón Dividido (@BD_ESPN) December 7, 2020

Born in Quibdo, Colombia, Martinez began his career with Independiente Medellin before moving to Mexico with Chiapas.

The striker then earned a move to Europe, enjoying a prolific spell with Porto before his ill-fated move to Atletico and then China.

Upon his recovery from his injury, Martinez returned to Portugal with Portimonense, but was ultimately unable to recapture the form with which he made his name.

At international level, Martinez represented Colombia 40 times, scoring eight goals and appearing at the 2011 and 2015 Copa America as well as the 2014 World Cup.

Featured image courtesy of Marca.