Atletico Madrid La Liga

Former Atletico Madrid striker hangs up his boots

Former Atletico Madrid striker Jackson Martinez has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35.

Martinez spent six months in the Spanish capital, joining from Porto before moving on to China with Guangzhou Evergrande after failing to adapt to Diego Simeone’s playing style.

Shortly after moving to China he suffered a serious ankle injury that ultimately derailed his career, ruling him out for two years.

“Since my ankle injury in 2015/16 a fight began where I gave everything of myself to return to play in favourable conditions, and although I returned to the pitch after two years, it was very difficult to perform as I wanted,” he said.

Born in Quibdo, Colombia, Martinez began his career with Independiente Medellin before moving to Mexico with Chiapas.

The striker then earned a move to Europe, enjoying a prolific spell with Porto before his ill-fated move to Atletico and then China.

Upon his recovery from his injury, Martinez returned to Portugal with Portimonense, but was ultimately unable to recapture the form with which he made his name.

At international level, Martinez represented Colombia 40 times, scoring eight goals and appearing at the 2011 and 2015 Copa America as well as the 2014 World Cup.

Featured image courtesy of Marca.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Jackson Martinez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.