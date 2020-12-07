Barcelona target Gini Wijnaldum refuses to discuss contract situation after star turn against Wolves

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has refused to discuss his contract situation after putting in a superb performance against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

The English champions won 4-0 at Anfield, with Wijnaldum scoring their second goal. The midfielder has just turned 30, and has won the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup and European Super Cup since joining Liverpool back in 2016.

Wijnaldum has been heavily linked with Barcelona ever since his Dutch compatriot Ronald Koeman took over at Camp Nou, and will be available on a free transfer come the end of the season as things currently stand.

Come January 1st, Wijnaldum will be able to negotiate a pre-contract deal with whomever he chooses, but he refused to discuss his future after Sunday’s game in comments to ESPN carried by Mundo Deportivo.

“I have already said that I’m not going to talk about my contract, but about the games,” Wijnaldum said.

“The club should be the ones that talk about my contract. There was a connection from the first moment I came here. The fans have supported me a lot, but as I said, now is not the time to talk about my contract.”

Liverpool have been linked with Yves Bissouma of Brighton and Hove Albion as a potential replacement for Wijnaldum should he move on to pastures new.

Featured image courtesy of This Is Anfield.