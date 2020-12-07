Barcelona star hits out at lack of playing time under Ronald Koeman: “I do not understand this situation” 

Miralem Pjanic has hit out about his lack of playing time at Barcelona under boss Ronald Koeman: “I do not understand this situation.”

Pjanic – a summer arrival from Juventus – suffered from Covid-19 and that he also did not have a meaningful pre-season to get into his ideal state of fitness, but it is now at the point where questions are beginning to be asked.

He began training on 17 September with the club – 17 days after the majority of his teammates and also sustained a back injury whilst on international duty with Bosnia.

A poll in Marca last month outlined how 78 percent of respondents believe Pjanic should be in the club’s strongest XI, ahead of teammate Sergio Busquets.

Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Arthur Melo were among the exits from the Camp Nou this summer, meaning that he was expected to play more frequently thus far – starting just six games of a possible 15 across La Liga and the Champions League.

Pjanic told Gazzetta dello Sport, as per Marca: “Should I play more? Yes, and that is what I want. Honestly, I don’t even understand the reason for this situation. It is clear that I want to play a lot more. I know I can give a lot, and when the coach calls me, I always answer. I did well, I played good games. More than that, I do not know what else I could do. I’m training, I’m ready.

“I’m not satisfied and I can’t be, in my career I’ve never accepted the idea of ​​not playing and I don’t even do it now. We will see, but I’m ready, I’m training well and waiting, I can’t do anything else. It is a very delicate situation.”