Barcelona consider investment from Amazon to ease financial woes

American multinational technology Amazon is considering making an investment in Barcelona as the club seek more commercial opportunities to ease their financial concerns.

It is claimed by El Mundo Deportivo that the club’s Barça Corporate programme – launched by former vice president Oriol Tomàs – is looking for new revenue streams and Amazon could step in with investment.

Barcelona news has been dominated with the Blaugrana’s financial worries in recent times with interim president Carlos Tusquets last week outlining the severity of the club’s financial situation in an interview with Catalan radio station RAC1, as per Marca.

Amazon may now be able to help out financially, by making a commitment to secure the club vital income in a deal which would theoretically see the company have priority over advertising and selling many of the club’s merchandise.

Of course, any deal would need to be ratified by the Assembly of Committees following the election of a new club president in January.

The club accounts show that Barcelona’s debt had more than doubled during the 2019-20 campaign amid extremely worrying financial results.

The club’s financial figures, as outlined by Marca, show that the debt at the club has risen from €217m in June 2019 to €488m in June 2020.

Whilst the club’s first-team squad has been slimmed down this year, with a reported €80m off the wage bill, there is still a worrying financial outlook for the club.