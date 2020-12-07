Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman: “I have told the players that I am annoyed”

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman did not hide his dissatisfaction with his side’s recent results and performances in his press conference on Monday.

The Dutchman was speaking two days after his side crashed to a 2-1 defeat at newly-promoted Cadiz, meaning they have won just two of their last eight La Liga matches and have lost four times in that timeframe.

Barcelona news has subsequently been dominated by criticism over the team’s performances and Koeman admits that the main area where they must improve is defensive organisation.

With just one clean sheet in their last eight league matches and with a long-term injury for central defender Gerard Pique, the club are short for cover in the position.

The boss has now admitted he has let his players know just how dissatisfied he is and admits that results are not good enough.

🔴🗣 Ronald Koeman: 🤬 “Yo no hago teatro. Si pierdo, estoy cabreado. Los jugadores lo saben” 💢 “El culpable fácil siempre es Messi, pero no creo que tenga errores individuales en defensa” 👎 “No es lo mismo perder contra el Cádiz que contra el Atleti”pic.twitter.com/g8p8Op4YLs — El Larguero (@ellarguero) December 7, 2020

Koeman explained in his pre-match press conference ahead of this week’s Champions League clash against Juventus, in quotes carried by Marca: “There is a difference between the defeat on Saturday and the one against Atletico. We have to analyse how they score against us, how they create danger, the effectiveness in attack.

“I have told the players that I am annoyed, this is what happens when my teams lose. While at Barcelona you cannot accept these goals that we have conceded in several games.

“Lionel Messi is an easy target (for the media), but he is not responsible for the defensive organisation.

“The responsibility is always in the hands of the players. I do the rotations for the wellbeing and freshness of the team and the maximum responsibility lies with the coach.

“What is discussed in the dressing room stays inside the dressing room, but the players know that we have to improve things. It is more a matter of analysing and communicating. We are the team that has created five or six clear chances in each game and you have to find a balance in being more effective. We have lost too many points for things that we cannot be doing.”