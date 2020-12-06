The unwanted record Lionel Messi set against Cadiz

Barcelona‘s shock 2-1 defeat to Cadiz on Saturday evening means they’ve gotten off to their worst start to a season in 33 years.

Cadiz took the lead through Alvaro Negredo inside the first ten minutes, with Barcelona getting back on level terms thanks to a Pedro Alcala own goal just shy of the hour mark. Negredo got the winner minutes later.

One of the most revealing statistics to come out of the game was the number of balls lost by Lionel Messi, a record revealed by Mundo Deportivo.

The Argentine talisman has been below par this season but he set a new record with this particular statistic, despite the fact that he was rested for the midweek clash with Ferencvaros with this game in mind.

Messi lost the ball 29 times against Cadiz, following on from 27 against Alaves, 26 against Real Madrid and 23 against Atletico Madrid. In nine of the 13 games he has played this season he’s been the player to have lost the most balls.

Messi’s lost balls this season (In parentheses the player who lost the most balls that game)

Villarreal 15 (Alba 19)

Celta 19

Sevilla 17

Getafe 17 (Dest 23)

Ferencvaros 17

Real Madrid 26

Juventus 17 (Dembélé 18)

Alaves 27

Dynamo Kiev 22

Betis 15

Athletic 23

Osasuna 14 (Alba 24)

Cadiz 29

Next up for the Azulgrana is a crucial clash with Juventus, where victory will seal first place in their Champions League group and give them a favourable draw heading into the knockout stage.

The Catalans will also have to react domestically, facing Levante, Real Sociedad and Valencia in their next three games. Should they fail to get back on track in La Liga quickly, the narrative around Ronald Koeman’s supposed revolution will take a turn.

