Sergio Ramos set for Champions League return against Borussia Monchengladbach

Real Madrid will be boosted by the return of captain Sergio Ramos for their crunch midweek Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Zinedine Zidane opted not to risk the veteran centre back for their weekend La Liga win at Sevilla, but as per reports from Marca, he has since completed a full training session, and will line up against the Bundesliga side.

Los Blancos place in the last 16 hinges on their final group game against Marco Rose’s side, with a win needed to ensure their progress.

Ramos is set to replace Nacho Fernandez alongside Raphael Varane at centre back, with Lucas Vazquez continuing to fill in for Dani Carvajal at right back.

Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz remain sidelined through injury for Zidane, but he is expected to retain their bulk of his starting team from the victory at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH

Courtois; Vazquez, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Odegaard; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius