Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe close to signing new deal with Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe is close to signing a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain according to Marca.

PSG sporting director Leonardo, inundated this week with talk of Lionel Messi after Neymar‘s admission that he wants to play with the Argentine next season, revealed yesterday after PSG beat Montpellier that they’ve made important advances in contract negotiations with Mbappe.

The French forward’s current deal expires in 2022, and he scored his 100th goal for the club in yesterday’s clash. PSG posted a video on social media of Mbappe and Leonardo embracing warmly after the game.

PSG are aware that it’s going to be difficult to keep both Neymar and Mbappe at the club, with both contracts expiring in the same summer, but haven’t given up in their attempt.

Regarding Mbappe, there’s still nothing concrete signed, but there is significantly less clouds overhead than there were previously. One of the keys in PSG’s bid to convince him to stay will be the prospect of competing for the top titles in the European game and proving they can match Madrid.

Neymar is also thought to be close to a renewal. The feeling within the club is that there’s very little chance of the Brazilian returning to Barcelona, so have viewed his comments during the week as an invitation for Messi to join him in Paris more than anything else.

Leonardo has already made it clear that it isn’t the time to speak about Messi, with the primary ambition of the club right now being to secure their two in situ stars.

By bringing in the Argentine, however, they could make a big impression on both Mbappe, with his desire for titles, and Neymar, who wants to play football with his friend, killing two birds with the one stone.

Featured image courtesy of The Statesman.