Manchester United tracking Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier

Premier League giants Manchester United are rumoured to be tracking Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier ahead of a shock January move for the England international.

Trippier joined Diego Simeone’s side in a £20m deal from Tottenham in 2019, and the 30-year has established himself as a regular fixture in Atletico’s starting XI.

However, United are considering a bold approach next month, according to reports from the Daily Telegraph, via Mundo Deportivo, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his defensive options in 2021.

Trippier is under contract at the Wanda Metropolitano until July 2022, as per the terms of his deal after joining from Spurs, but Atletico want to open negotiations on an extension in the coming months.

The former Burnley defender has started all 10 of Atletico’s La Liga games so far in 2020/21 as Simeone’s team extended their unbeaten start to the domestic campaign with a 2-0 win over Real Valladolid this weekend.

Up next for Los Rojiblancos is a midweek Champions League clash with RB Salzburg with a point needed to confirm their place in the last 16.