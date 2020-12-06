Luka Modric defying time at Real Madrid but still waiting for new deal

Real Madrid news has been dominated in recent times by principally negative headlines, but one undoubted bright spot has been the high level of performance by Luka Modric, as explained by Diario AS.

The Croatian playmaker shone especially on Saturday afternoon at the Sanchez-Pizjuan, when Madrid beat Sevilla 1-0 in a game of pivotal importance. Despite being 35 years old, Modric defied time with his fleet-footed brilliance.

He completed 92.10% of his passes and led in anticipations and recoveries. The Ballon d’Or winner is performing well despite a gruelling schedule, starting six games in a row and playing 519 minutes out of a possible 540, excluding the 193 minutes out of 270 he’s played for his country, Croatia, in the same period.

This robustness and consistency is why he reiterated at the end of November that he wants to continue playing for Madrid. His contract expires on June 30th and he can technically sign a pre-contract with whomever he wants come January 1st, but Madrid are yet to secure his services with a new deal.

While he waits, Modric is said to be focusing on what he can control. The Croatian’s diet is understood to be flawless and he’s both the first to arrive at Valdebebas and the last to leave.

Featured image courtesy of Managing Madrid.