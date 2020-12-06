Julen Lopetegui to rest key Sevilla stars for Rennes clash

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has opted to rest certain players for their midweek Champions League trip to face Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Sevilla have already secured their place in the last 16, finishing as runners up to group winners Chelsea, unless there is a dramatic goal swing against Frank Lampard’s side in their final game.

Lopetegui will leave club captain Jesus Navas in Spain, alongside midfield pair Joan Jordan and Munir El Haddadi, with the latter struggling with an ongoing hamstring injury.

📋 CONVOCATORIA | Lista de 22 futbolistas de Julen Lopetegui para viajar a Francia. 🇫🇷#UCL #WeareSevilla — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) December 6, 2020

Goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik has been ruled through injury, with Yassine Bounou set to continue as his replacement, according to reports from Marca.

Full back pair Marcus Acuna and Sergio Escudero are also out, with Lopetegui expected to make wholesale changes to the team that started in their 1-0 La Liga defeat to Real Madrid this weekend.

POSSIBLE SEVILLA STARTING XI V RENNES

Bono; Gomez, Rekik, Kounde, Carlos, Rekik; Rakitic, Fernando, Gudelj; Vazquez, En-Nesyri, Idrissi