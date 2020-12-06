Jorge Valdano reveals the game-changing advice he gave Antoine Griezmann

Many have attributed Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann‘s recent good form to his interview with Jorge Valdano.

Since the pair sat down to talk, Griezmann has scored three goals in three games, a coincidence many have attributed to the air-clearing nature of their conversation.

Valdano, for his part, has addressed the theory with a column in El Pais ran in extracts by Diario Sport.

The Argentine revealed that the real reason behind Griezmann’s run is his quality, but admitted to giving him three valuable pieces of specific advice.

Valdano said that when you receive the ball in the area, control it with your right leg and fire with your left, as exhibited in the Frenchman’s goal against Dynamo Kiev.

Valdano also said that if you’re outside of the area and a high ball falls to you from the sky, hit it with a volley and aim for the corner, as exhibited in Griezmann’s stunning goal against Osasuna.

Finally, Valdano said that if you receive a low cross and you’re at the front post, direct a delicate effort between the legs of the goalkeeper, as seen in Griezmann’s goal against Ferencvaros.

