Granada mount late comeback against Huesca to rescue a point

Granada mounted a late comeback against Huesca on Sunday afternoon at Los Carmenes to rescue a point.

Huesca, without a league victory so far this season, were winning 3-1 going into the final minutes of the match before a late double earned the Andalusians a 3-3 draw.

Mikel Roco opened the scoring for Huesca before Luis Suarez equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Goals from Borja Garcia and Shinji Okazaki enabled the visitors to pull away, only for Jorge Molina and German Sanchez’s late heroics to spoil their party.

The result keeps Granada in seventh in the league table, sandwiched between regional rivals Sevilla in sixth and Catalan giants Barcelona in eighth.

For Huesca, it was a cruel ending to a game that had promised so much.

They remain rooted to the bottom of the table and without a win to their name, three points away from safety.

