David Silva ruled out of Real Sociedad’s trip to Napoli

Real Sociedad midfielder David Silva will miss their vital Europa League trip to Napoli through injury next week.

The Spanish midfielder did not travel with the matchday squad to face Basque rivals Alaves this weekend, and according to reports from Marca, he will not join up with Imanol Alguacil’s squad for the flight to Italy.

Algaucil’s team have been impressive in domestic action so far this season, but their progression to the Europa League last 32 depends on securing a positive result away in Naples on December 10.

La Real have picked up eight points from five group games so far, leaving them locked on level points with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the battle to remain in Europe next year.

A win in Italy would see Alguacil’s team move on through to the knockout stages in 2021, but a draw could be enough as long as AZ do not win away at Rijeka on the same night.