Barcelona announce Ousmane Dembele has suffered another injury

Barcelona have revealed in a statement that winger Ousmane Dembele has suffered from an elongation in the hamstring of his right thigh and will miss an as-of-yet unspecified period of time.

Dembele came off the bench against Cadiz on Saturday night, a game Barcelona lost 2-1. It was the French winger’s 12th appearance of a season in which he’s scored four goals.

❗ COMUNICADO MÉDICO | Dembélé

Las pruebas realizadas han mostrado que el jugador francés tiene una elongación en los isquiotibiales del muslo derecho 🔗 Todos los detalles: https://t.co/cUDo0dV9du pic.twitter.com/vzjt6PHbRz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) December 6, 2020

The news will come as a significant blow to Barcelona and Dembele, especially given how influential he was last week during the 3-0 defeat of Ferencvaros in Budapest.

The wide man’s spell at the club he joined in 2017 has been marked by injury, and he’s been unable to deliver on a consistent basis the form that earned him the move.

The rest of the first team trained on Sunday morning at Barcelona’s Ciutat Esportiva in a recovery session following Saturday night’s game.

The Azulgrana will train again on Monday morning to continue their preparations for their important upcoming Champions League clash with Juventus.

