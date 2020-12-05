Watch: Bono error gives Real Madrid the lead at Sevilla

Sevilla face Real Madrid at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan this afternoon with the opportunity to leapfrog their visitors into the top four with a victory.

The Andalusians are a point behind Los Blancos but have a game in hand. Both sides suffered humiliation in the Champions League during the week – Sevilla got hammered 4-0 at home by Chelsea while Madrid lost 2-0 to Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has come under significant pressure in recent weeks, with many questioning his decision making and his leadership of the team.

Los Blancos very nearly got off to a cracking start, however, with Brazilian winger Vinicius coming incredibly close to finding an opener inside ten minutes.

Sevilla goalkeeper Bono mishandled a loose ball which dropped right in front of Vinicius, only for the youngster to completely miss the ball and allow it to bounce back up for Bono to claim.

Just shy of the hour mark, Vinicius and Bono were butting heads again, but this time Bono paid for his error.

Vinicius met an accurate centre to direct it toward goal, only for Bono to mishandle the effort and see it spin behind him to give Madrid the lead.

