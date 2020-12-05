WATCH: Barcelona trail 1-0 at half time in Cadiz

Barcelona find themselves trailing 1-0 at half time in their crunch La Liga clash away at Cadiz.

Ronald Koeman’s side headed to Andalucia on the back of poor run of domestic form, with their last league away win coming on October 1.

However, despite rotating back in the majority of his first team stars following the midweek Champions League win over Ferencvaros, Koeman’s team are 1-0 down at the break.

Marc Ter Stegen did well to prevent an own goal from Oscar Mingueza, but Cadiz forward Alvaro Gimenez reacted smartly to bundle home from close range after eight minutes.

The visitors reacted positively to that setback however, with Jeremias Ledsema denying Martin Braithwaite and Lionel Messi curling a free kick just over the bar.

Koeman is likely to make changes at the break to try and force their way back into the game at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza, with Ousmane Dembele, Pedri and Trincao on the bench.

Image via Cadiz CF on Twitter