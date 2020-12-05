WATCH: Alvaro Negredo puts Cadiz 2-1 in front against Barcelona

Veteran striker Alvaro Negredo has edged Cadiz into a 2-1 lead against La Liga giants Barcelona.

Alvaro Gimenez’s instinctive finish put the hosts in front after just eight minutes, with a toothless Barcelona unable to conjure up an equaliser before the break.

Ronald Koeman’s visitors were handed a reprieve just before the hour mark as Pedro Alcala diverted Jordi Alba’s driven cross into his own net.

However, Negredo’s introduction off the bench on 62 minutes has tipped the balance back in Cadiz’s favour, as he netted his first home goal of the season, just 44 seconds after coming on.

A horror show at the back provided a perfect opportunity for the former Tottenham man, as Clement Lenglet misread a quick throw in from Alba, and Negredo beat Marc Ter Stegen to the loose ball to tap home.

Another absolute disaster at the back for Barca! Negredo takes advantage of a gift, and Cadiz go straight back in front

Barcelona have since had a penalty appeal waved away as La Blaugrana look for their firs away win since October 1.

Image via Cadiz CF on Twitter