Vinicius Junior: “Today’s victory is very important for our confidence”

Sevilla faced Real Madrid at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan this afternoon with the opportunity to leapfrog their visitors into the top four with a victory.

It didn’t happen. Instead, an error from Sevilla goalkeeper Bono gifted Madrid a valuable 1-0 victory and three points on the road in what’s been a difficult period for both clubs.

Both suffered humiliation in the Champions League during the week. Sevilla got hammered 4-0 at home by Chelsea while Madrid lost 2-0 to Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has come under significant pressure in recent weeks, with many questioning his decision making and his leadership of the team.

It makes the result all the sweeter. One man who was integral to the victory was Brazilian winger Vinicius, who was involved in a number of chances in the first half and was the one who directed the effort on goal that was spilled by Bono for the winner.

“The goal is mine, of course,” he claimed in his post-match interview in comments carried by Marca. “Today’s victory is very important for our confidence. We didn’t doubt anything, we knew we could win. Confidence and tranquility are always with us, we just have to keep working.”

💬 @vinijr: “Ha sido una victoria muy importante para nosotros y para conseguir la confianza que necesitamos para el miércoles."#RMLiga | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/8Ljso2YnvL — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) December 5, 2020

The result takes Madrid above Villarreal into third, just three points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid. Los Rojiblancos do, however, have two games in hand. Sevilla remain fifth, four points shy of a Champions League spot.

Featured image courtesy of Twitter.