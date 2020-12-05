Sergio Busquets criticises individual mistakes as Barcelona lose 2-1 at Cadiz

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets was in no mood for excuses as Ronald Koeman’s side slipped to a 2-1 La Liga defeat at Cadiz.

Goals from Alvaro Gimenez and Alvaro Negredo secured a first win over Barcelona for the Andalucians since 1991, however, La Blaugrana’s own performance left yet more questions surrounding Koeman and his players.

The visitors created very little in terms of goal scoring chances on the night, with Cadiz goal keeper Jeremias Ledesma only really tested in the closing stages of the match.

Veteran Spanish international Busquets has warned his teammates they need to quickly improve if they want to get back into the title race in the coming months.

“It is worrying that there are many defeats, but the more we lose, the more we will move away from the top positions,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“We reacted to conceding an early goal, but when scored a second, it cost us much more.

“When it seemed that we had options to get back into the game we made another mistake and it is much more difficult.

“Individual errors have cost us a lot of points this season.

“In the Champions League the team seems to play differently. In the last few defeats, it has been errors that have decided the game.”

Barcelona will now end the weekend in seventh place in the table, six points behind Real Madrid, and 12 behind leaders Atletico Madrid.

Up next for Koeman is a final Champions League group game at home to Juventus in midweek, before hosing Levante in La Liga next weekend.

Image via Marca