Ronald Koeman facing Pedri dilemma ahead of trip to Cadiz

He didn’t take to the field against Ferencvaros, but until then Pedri has been the only player in the Barcelona squad to participate in all games of this season, either as a substitute or, more recently, as a starter.

Ronald Koeman hasn’t lost confidence in the youngster. The Dutch coach has already played him in four different positions – the three positions in the third line of the 4-2-3-1 formation as well as in the double pivot.

The reason he may find it harder to get minutes in the coming weeks is due to the form of Antoine Griezmann and Martin Braithwaite.

Their good performances have indirectly affected Pedri in terms of finding a place for him in the team according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho will start this evening in Cadiz after resting against Ferencvaros, probably with the Argentine on the right and the Brazilian on the left.

Griezmann is then expected to line up behind Martin Braithwaite, with both on a three-game scoring streak.

It’d be tough to find a place for Pedri unless he disrupts the expected double pivot of Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong.

The new addition to the squad to travel south is Ronald Araujo, the Uruguayan centre-back who’s just returning to fitness after a muscle injury.

He could be in line to start alongside Clement Lenglet, perhaps displacing Oscar Mingueza.

Samuel Umtiti is close but not ready, while Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati and Sergi Roberto are still some way off first-team action.

Featured image courtesy of Marca.