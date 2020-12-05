Diego Simeone confident on Thomas Lemar’s form after Real Valladolid win

Diego Simeone hailed match winner Thomas Lemar as Atletico Madrid sealed a crucial 2-0 La Liga win over Real Valladolid.

Second half goals from Lemar and Marcos Llorente stretched Los Rojiblancos’ unbeaten start to the La Liga season, with 10 games played, as they moved ahead of Real Sociedad into top spot.

Lemar has endured a frustrating start to the campaign with no goals prior to the win over Sergio Gonzalez’s side.

However, Simeone believes the former AS Monaco star is now edging back to full fitness and his best form, ahead of a busy run of games before the end of 2020.

“The Lemar goal makes me very happy,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“He has been working for a long time to show what he is about, but he has not shown the consistency.

“Hopefully this will generate consistency, confidence and poise, as we need them all.”

Atletico Madrid face six games in league, Copa del Rey and Champions League action before the end of the year, and a draw away at RB Salzburg will be enough to secure their last 16 spot in 2021.

Next weekend sees a crunch Madrid derby as Simeone’s side go to Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid, followed by games against Cardassar, Elche, Real Sociedad and Getafe.

Image via La Sexta